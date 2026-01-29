Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy seeks collaboration with Kennedy School

CM Revanth Reddy with Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School
CM Revanth Reddy with Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is pursuing a six-day leadership programme at Harvard University, met the top officials of the famed institution and sought a collaboration with its Kennedy School.

Revanth Reddy met Prof Dustin Tingley, Vice-Provost and Head of Harvard-X, and Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The chief minister, who presented them a copy of his government’s ‘Telangana Rising 2047 vision’ document, sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively, it said.

He also discussed various frameworks of education and processes needed for improving quality of education on a large scale, modern skills development and impact of Human Resources development on economic growth.

