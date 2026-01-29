CM Revanth Reddy seeks collaboration with Kennedy School

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is pursuing a six-day leadership programme at Harvard University, met the top officials of the famed institution and sought a collaboration with its Kennedy School.

Revanth Reddy met Prof Dustin Tingley, Vice-Provost and Head of Harvard-X, and Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The chief minister, who presented them a copy of his government’s ‘Telangana Rising 2047 vision’ document, sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively, it said.

He also discussed various frameworks of education and processes needed for improving quality of education on a large scale, modern skills development and impact of Human Resources development on economic growth.