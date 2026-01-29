Corruption brewing in allotment of brewery licences, alleges BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that the state government has opened the doors to a fresh corruption scandal in the Excise sector.

In an informal chat with reporters here, the former minister claimed that “while a total of 110 applications were received for micro brewery licences, 25 licences were prepared to be allotted to political leaders and ministers”.

“Under the quota of a key leader, 21 licences were kept ready, while the remaining four were reserved under a minister’s quota,” he alleged.

The legislator from Siddipet further alleged: “A person acting as a close shadow of the senior leader has recently come into the spotlight. This individual has direct access to the leader’s residence and accompanies him regularly, including during his recent visit to Tirupati. Unofficial agreements were made to collect Rs 1.8 crore per brewery licence.”

“While Rs 1.5 crore is meant for the main leader, Rs 30 lakh goes to the intermediary acting on his behalf,” he added. The former minister also said that liquor shop licences were issued to select individuals without conducting the mandatory lucky draw process.

He also claimed that for the first time in the history of the state, liquor supply companies are awaiting clearance of dues to the tune of nearly `4,500 crore. “For the last 16 months, payments to liquor supplying companies have not been released. Such a situation has never occurred earlier,” he pointed out.

“Due to this negligence, breezer supply was completely stopped in many parts of the state. Several multinational liquor companies have written multiple times to the government, warning that they would stop supplies due to non-payment of dues,” he said.