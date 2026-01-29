Drug supplier held in Kerala, brought to Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana EAGLE Force, working with Golconda police, arrested an absconding drug supplier wanted in multiple narcotics cases in the state.

The accused, Hafsal Chandanaparambil Habeeb (46) of Thrissur district, Kerala, was detained by a special team in Thrissur and produced before the First Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kodungallur, which issued a transit warrant for his transfer to Telangana.

Police said Hafsal was absconding in cases registered at Golconda, Panjagutta and Chaitanyapuri police stations. He is accused of procuring and supplying narcotic substances, including ecstasy pills, cocaine, MDMA and OG weed (khush), to contacts in Hyderabad.

Officials said Hafsal pursued a BTech degree in Tamil Nadu and later worked in the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. He subsequently entered business abroad but allegedly developed a drug habit, leading to financial and family problems.

During Covid-19, he returned to India, ran a hotel in Goa and allegedly came into contact with drug peddlers. He was arrested twice by Goa police in narcotics cases and served jail terms before resuming illegal activities. Police said he later established links with Hyderabad-based networks, including Romi Bharath Kalyani, who has already been arrested. Hafsal remained on the run while several associates were taken into custody. He is involved in at least five cases, two in Goa and three in Telangana.