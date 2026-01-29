Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s actions tarnished image of government, says Yaskhi Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over what he termed as the misuse of police powers by certain officials, alleging that some were attempting to grab media attention by resorting to arbitrary actions, including midnight arrests that were the norm during the BRS regime.

During an informal chat with the media, he alleged that the Hyderabad Police Commissioner had “demonstrated his authority on innocent people” and asserted that such conduct was contrary to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision of transparent, democratic and law-bound governance.

He said that the chief minister had repeatedly instructed officials to conduct investigations strictly in accordance with the law and in a people-friendly manner. “However, some officials, in the name of investigation, are resorting to midnight arrests, thereby tarnishing the image of the government,” he said.

The former MP also alleged that instead of focusing on maintaining law and order, certain officials were giving priority to land settlements.

“If arrests are to be made, they must follow the established legal procedure,” he said, adding that officers should remember that the government and political leadership had changed and that constitutional propriety must guide their actions.