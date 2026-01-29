Long queues at Jagalapally toll plaza vex pilgrims

MULUGU: Vehicles heading to the Medaram Jatara are facing severe inconvenience at the Jagalapally Toll Plaza in Mulugu district, turning what should be a smooth journey for pilgrims into a prolonged ordeal. Long queues of vehicles have been building up at the toll plaza, causing delays and frustration.

Previously, the state government had lifted toll collection for four days to ease traffic movement. This year, however, no such arrangement has been made. As a result, despite the predictable surge in vehicles, TGSRTC buses and private transport have been left stranded at the toll plaza.

With the most auspicious days of the Jatara falling on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the situation is expected to worsen further. Heavy vehicles and private transport continue to queue up at the toll plaza, with no official orders issued to lift toll collection for the four days. This has triggered anger among pilgrims, who are questioning the decision to continue collecting toll charges during one of the largest tribal gatherings in the region.

The congestion has resulted in traffic jams stretching nearly a kilometre on either side of NH-163. The slow-moving vehicles have significantly delayed travel, making the journey to the tiny village of Medaram longer and more tiring.