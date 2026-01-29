Made in Russia SJ-100 signals a reset in civil aviation

HYDERABAD: A walk onto the static display line at Wings India 2026 and the first thing that hits one is how simple the SJ-100 looks. Not sleek like an A220, not aggressive like an E2. Just… there. Ninety-eight seats, high-wing T-tail, the kind of regional jet one has seen a thousand times at smaller airports in Russia or the old Soviet allies. Except this one is different in the only way that matters right now: almost nothing inside it comes from the West.

They flew the United Aircraft Corporation’s Yakovlev-designed SJ-100 to Begumpet airport here the hard way; Zhukovsky to Tashkent to Hyderabad, long legs over mountains and borders, from snow to sun.

Aviation enthusiasts keep asking the SJ-100 team the same two questions: “Is it really 100% Russian now?” and “So… are you selling any?” The answers are: Near-total import substitution. PD-8 engines, Russian avionics, Russian wiring, Russian interiors. The old SaM146 (jointly developed with France’s Safran) is gone, sanctions made sure of that. That aircraft depended on foreign avionics.

One engineer, mid-sentence, shrugs, “The PD-8 is not pitched as a fuel-burn challenger to CFM’s LEAP or Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan. It is designed so that sustainment does not depend on export licences from jurisdictions that can say no overnight. Independence first. Performance second.”