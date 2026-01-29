Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka: No conspiracies against CM Revanth Reddy

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has expressed confidence that the Congress would win the maximum number of seats in the upcoming municipal elections and clarified that TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud would take a decision on alliance with any party.

Speaking to the media at Madhira on Wednesday, he advised Congress MLAs to work in close coordination with local leaders and cadres to ensure the victory of the party in the elections.

Referring to reports in a section of the media insinuating that conspiracies were being hatched against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Vikramarka clarified that ministers were meeting him at Praja Bhavan to discuss the strategy for the upcoming municipal elections.

“I am acting as per the instructions of the chief minister who is in the US and we are also sharing all the information with him. Concerns raised by ministers over certain issues in their constituencies are being conveyed to the chief minister. What is wrong in the deputy chief minister holding a meeting with ministers in the absence of the chief minister?” he questioned.

He stressed that the Cabinet works like a joint family without any internal differences, united by the common goals of state development, welfare and the future of Telangana. He further clarified that the ministers concerned met him to discuss issues pertaining to Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts.