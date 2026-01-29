Ministers hold face-to-face with MCK ticket aspirants

KARIMNAGAR: With nominations opening for the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) elections on Wednesday, senior Congress leaders held a face-to-face interaction with ticket aspirants at the party office in Indira Gardens here.

Erstwhile Karimnagar district in-charge and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar attended the meeting and addressed party leaders and aspirants.

Addressing the gathering, Nageshwara Rao assured party cadres that committed workers who stood by the Congress during testing times would be duly rewarded with nominated posts after the municipal elections. He made it clear that the party had not finalised any candidates so far, underscoring that the MCK polls were a top priority.

“All applications will be examined with due care before announcing candidates. There is no room for confusion or speculation. Everyone must stay focused on the task of ensuring victory,” he said. He pointed out that Karimnagar occupies a special place in the Congress’ political landscape and is especially dear to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The party, he said, would move ahead by respecting the sentiments of its grassroots workers.