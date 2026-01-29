Rights panel steps in after stray attacks five-year-old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo-motu cognisance of a stray dog attack on a five-year-old girl at Khairatabad on January 27. The commission observed that the incident reflected failure of civic authorities in ensuring public safety, protection of the right to life, safety and dignity of children, and effective implementation of measures for control and management of stray animals in urban areas.

The TGHRC directed the GHMC commissioner to submit a detailed report on the incident, action taken and measures in place for stray dog management in the area by February 24. It said further action would be taken based on the report.