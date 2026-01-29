Saralamma arrives amid surge of devotees at Medaram

MULUGU: Medaram witnessed a surge of devotion on Wednesday as tribal deity Saralamma, accompanied by her father Padigidaraju and husband Govindaraju, reached the gaddelu in grand tribal tradition. Villagers welcomed the deity with folk rituals as the Kumkum Bharane (vermilion casket) was ceremonially placed at Saralamma’s altar in her native Kannepalli village.

Saralamma was brought from Kannepalli in a massive procession stretching nearly four kilometres. The route was lined with Shivasatties — women clad in yellow sarees carrying turmeric rice offerings. Thousands of pilgrims rolled on the ground before the tribal priests, believing them to be possessed by the goddess, and offered their belongings. The entire stretch from Kannepalli to Medaram took on a sacred atmosphere, with devotees sprinkling turmeric and vermilion as the procession continued till 10.30 pm.

Chief priest Kaka Saraiah, along with other priests, performed rituals at Saralamma’s temple. After the rituals, the tribal chief priests covered their faces with red cloth while placing the deity on the platform. Thousands of devotees waited in queue lines, including elderly persons, women and children carrying bangaram (jaggery) offerings. Following Saralamma’s arrival, crowds swelled at Jampanna Vagu for holy dips and darshan. The tiny village glowed at night, decorated with electric lamps, garlands and mango leaf festoons.

Meanwhile, S Shankar (45), a devotee from Zaffargudem village in Jangaon district, allegedly died of a heart attack near the temple premises while heading towards the darshan queue. He collapsed on the road and was rushed to the Medaram hospital, where doctors declared him dead.