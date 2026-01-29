Sub-committees planned for PG syllabus revamp in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of the postgraduate (PG) syllabus revision for the upcoming academic year 2026-27, and to make courses more industry-oriented, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has planned to constitute several sub-committees. Each sub-panel will be entrusted with examining specific subject areas.
According to TGCHE officials, the PG syllabus has not been revised for the past 10 years, leading to a steady decline in PG enrolment over the last five years.
To address this, the council plans to form around 10 sub-committees, including dedicated panels for industry, life sciences, arts, commerce and other disciplines. Each sub-committee will review the existing syllabus, assess curriculum content, identify gaps and recommend updates in line with current academic standards and industry expectations.
Senior TGCHE officials said, “The revised syllabus is expected to benefit students by providing greater exposure to practical applications, emerging technologies, and interdisciplinary learning. A key highlight of the upcoming PG syllabus revision is the active involvement of industry experts.”
They added that modern industries increasingly seek job-ready graduates and no longer have the resources to provide extensive training. Accordingly, up to 15-20% of the curriculum may incorporate industry-recommended components, while strictly adhering to University Grants Commission (UGC) and other regulatory guidelines.
“This is not a cosmetic revision. We are undertaking a thorough and structured overhaul of the curriculum to meet present-day academic and industry demands,” he said, adding that consultations with vice-chancellors of state-run universities and faculty members are already underway.
TGCHE releases TSICET schedule
Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday released the schedule for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) and Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed.CET). Online application submission will begin on February 12 and February 23, respectively. The registration fee is 500 for SC, ST and PH candidates and 900 for others. Officials said the TSICET notification will be issued on February 6. Applications can be submitted from February 12, with March 16 as the last date. As announced earlier, the exam is scheduled for May 13 and 14. For TG Ed.CET, the notification will be released on February 20. Applications will open on February 23 and close on April 18