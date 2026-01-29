Sub-committees planned for PG syllabus revamp in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of the postgraduate (PG) syllabus revision for the upcoming academic year 2026-27, and to make courses more industry-oriented, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has planned to constitute several sub-committees. Each sub-panel will be entrusted with examining specific subject areas.

According to TGCHE officials, the PG syllabus has not been revised for the past 10 years, leading to a steady decline in PG enrolment over the last five years.

To address this, the council plans to form around 10 sub-committees, including dedicated panels for industry, life sciences, arts, commerce and other disciplines. Each sub-committee will review the existing syllabus, assess curriculum content, identify gaps and recommend updates in line with current academic standards and industry expectations.

Senior TGCHE officials said, “The revised syllabus is expected to benefit students by providing greater exposure to practical applications, emerging technologies, and interdisciplinary learning. A key highlight of the upcoming PG syllabus revision is the active involvement of industry experts.”

They added that modern industries increasingly seek job-ready graduates and no longer have the resources to provide extensive training. Accordingly, up to 15-20% of the curriculum may incorporate industry-recommended components, while strictly adhering to University Grants Commission (UGC) and other regulatory guidelines.

“This is not a cosmetic revision. We are undertaking a thorough and structured overhaul of the curriculum to meet present-day academic and industry demands,” he said, adding that consultations with vice-chancellors of state-run universities and faculty members are already underway.