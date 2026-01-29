Telangana nurse injects sedatives to murder her parents

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old nurse has been arrested for allegedly killing her parents by administering sedative injections, using her professional training to carry out the crime, in Yacharam village of Bantwaram mandal in Vikarabad district.

The accused, Nakkala Surekha, is accused of injecting her mother Lakshmi (54) and father Dasarath (58) with an overdose of a sedative drug, Artacil, leading to their deaths. Police said Surekha worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Sangareddy and had access to injectable medication and the knowledge to administer it.

According to Bantwaram police, Surekha was in a relationship with a man she had met through social media. As the man belonged to a different caste, her parents opposed the relationship, which led to repeated arguments at home.

Police said Surekha allegedly planned the killings believing her nursing skills would help her avoid suspicion. On the night of January 24, she is said to have injected her parents with the sedative under the pretext of treating body pain.

After receiving the injections, both parents reportedly lost consciousness. Surekha then informed her brother, who rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

During inspection of the house, police found used syringes and other medical material, raising suspicion. Further investigation revealed Surekha’s role in the deaths. She was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.