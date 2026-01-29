TPCC seeks people’s support in its fight against VB-G Ram G

MEDAK: AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud called upon the people to extend support to the Congress in its fight against the replacement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the new VB-G RAM G Act (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission) by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“We are fighting to protect the rights of the poor under the MGNREGA and we need your support,” said Meenakshi Natarajan and Mahesh Kumar Goud while addressing a public meeting at Korvipally in Medak district on Wednesday.

Recalling that the NREGA was introduced by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and AICC leader Sonia Gandhi in Anantapur, the Congress leaders said that Modi was protecting the interests of industrialists like Adani and Ambani.

Former MP V Hanumantha Rao, DCC president Anjaneyulu Goud and others participated in the programme.