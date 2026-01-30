22 students fall ill after eating midday meal in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: As many as 22 students fell ill after consuming their midday meal at a school in Venkatapur village of Narayanakhed mandal on Thursday. The students complained of vomiting and were shifted to a government hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

District Collector P Pravinya instructed hospital staff to ensure the best possible treatment. MLA Dr Sanjeeva Reddy, along with sub-collector Uma Harathi, visited the hospital and interacted with the students undergoing treatment.

According to sources, the midday meal has been prepared at the supplier’s residence for the past year as the cooking shed in the school remains incomplete. On Thursday, food brought from the house was served to 42 students. Soon after eating, 22 students began vomiting, following which the serving was stopped and the affected ones were rushed to hospital.

Parents rushed to the hospital on learning about the incident, leading to tense scenes. They demanded strict action against those responsible, alleging negligence by the meal preparers.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ramesh informed the MLA that all students were safe. It was alleged that food cooked on Wednesday was reheated and served again, leading to food poisoning.

Cook terminated

In a related development, the MLA directed that food should be prepared only on the school premises under the supervision of the headmaster and asked the MEO, Vishwanath, to complete the pending works to start cooking in the school shed.

DEO Venkateshwarlu issued a show-cause notice to in-charge headmaster Kashi Vishwanath. Midday meal cook Nagamani was terminated and another person will be appointed in her place.