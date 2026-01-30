Ceremonial gunfire heralds Sammakka arrival at altar

MULUGU: On the occasion of Magha Suddha Pournami, tribal deity Sammakka was brought to her altar with full state honours on Thursday evening, marked by three rounds of ceremonial firing.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan fired three rounds in the air, signalling the completion of rituals on the Chilukalagutta hillock and the descent of the deity.

Tribal priests Kokera Krishnaiah, A Venkat, M Satyam, Siddaboyina Munidhar, Siddaboyina Bakanna, Komma Swamy and Kommula Janardhan led the procession, carrying Sammakka in a casket mounted on bamboo poles, with their faces covered in red cloth. The descent from the hillock took nearly three hours. As gunshots rang out, pilgrims raised slogans in devotion.

The second day of the Medaram jatara witnessed intense religious fervour and traditional gaiety. Pilgrims, dressed in festive attire, offered jaggery blocks and coconuts to fulfil their vows. Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, along with District Collector Divakara TS and the SP, waited for over two hours at the hillock for the rituals to conclude.

The two-kilometre stretch from Chilukalagutta to Medaram came alive with rangoli, lamps, drumbeats, tribal songs and dances, and ritual animal sacrifices. Sammakka reached her altar at 10.15 pm.

Lakhs of devotees thronged Medaram on the auspicious day. Long queues of women and children were seen at Jampanna Vagu for holy dips and to offer jaggery, with crowds stretching up to two kilometres from the TGSRTC bus stand.