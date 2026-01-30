CM Revanth Reddy urges Indian HBS students to contribute to country’s growth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently undergoing a leadership programme at the Harvard Kennedy School, on Thursday asked the Indian students of the Harvard Business School (HBS) to harness their talent and networks to be partners in the growth story of India.

He also urged them to share the opportunities and strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as brand ambassadors.

According to an official press release issued here, the chief minister interacted with the Indian students of HBS after being invited to their school on Harvard University campus.

During his interaction with the students, he elaborated on the salient features of Telangana Rising vision.

Besides understanding the career paths and challenges of the HBS students, he also discussed several professional issues, including sharing his mantra of success, the press release said.