GHMC nod for six-lane flyover

HYDERABAD: The GHMC standing committee on Thursday cleared a series of major infrastructure proposals, including the construction of a six-lane flyover from Bairamalguda to Owaisi Junction and land acquisition for 240 properties. It also gave the green signal for works related to the Mylardevpally–Shamshabad Road grade separator, the Road over Bridge (RoB) at Patigadda, the NFCL Junction flyover and the TV9 underpass.

The standing committee meeting, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi at the GHMC head office, approved 21 agenda items, 23 supplementary agenda items and eight table items. Among other decisions, the committee approved the installation of a Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue at Barkatpura Junction and the naming of a road near Bairamalguda Flyover after late BJP corporator Vanga Madhusudan Reddy.

Administrative sanction was accorded for BT and CC road works under CRMP Phase-II, extension of the ATSC traffic signal maintenance contract across the city, stormwater drain and sewerage works in Sanathnagar and Fatehnagar, development of a 36-metre-wide road from Patel Nagar STP to D-Mart, restoration of the Moulali RoB and development of a 120-ft road from Masjid Banda to Botanical Garden.

The committee also approved the establishment of a 50-bed Community Health Centre at Yakutpura SRT Colony.