Medigadda faces serious risk, Centre informs Lok Sabha

HYDERABAD: The Union government has classified the Medigadda barrage under Category-1, the highest risk classification, indicating serious deficiencies that could lead to failure if not addressed.

In a written reply to a question raised by Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the classification followed post-monsoon inspections conducted in 2025. The Medigadda barrage is a key structure of the Kaleshwaram project.

Dams are categorised following pre-monsoon and post-monsoon inspections, based on the urgency of repairs or maintenance. Category-3 refers to minor issues that can be rectified within the year.

Category-2 points to major deficiencies requiring prompt action. Category-1 denotes the most serious deficiencies, which, if left unattended, may result in failure.

Choudhary said: “As per the information provided by the National Dam Safety Authority, the post-monsoon inspection reports of 2025 indicate that three specified dams have been classified under Category-1. These include the Medigadda barrage in Telangana, the Lower Khajuri Dam in Uttar Pradesh, and the Bokaro barrage in Jharkhand.”

He added that, based on the inspection reports, the state government had been asked to implement preventive and mitigating measures recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority to safeguard the structure’s integrity and resilience.

Choudhary also informed the House that as of December 31, 2025, the Centre had allocated Rs 100 crore to Telangana under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase-2. However, no expenditure had been incurred from this allocation.