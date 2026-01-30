People deserve clarity: Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Thursday reacted to the summons issued to her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the phone-tapping case, alleging that the issue was being deliberately used as a “political diversion”.

She said the phone-tapping episode was being projected to distract public attention by “Gumpu Mestri”, a veiled reference to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Kavitha further said the people of Telangana deserve clarity and accountability in a case that strikes at the very core of democratic values, adding that the truth would ultimately prevail if the investigation is conducted without political prejudice.

“For the last two years, the SIT has been fully aware of the depth and seriousness of this issue. However, we have not seen the kind of focused and rigorous investigation that such a grave matter demands,” she said. On the SIT summons to KCR on Friday, Kavitha expressed confidence that he would fully cooperate with the probe. “I am certain that KCR will appear before the investigating agency and present his side of the story,” she said.