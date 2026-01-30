Phone tapping case: SIT summons former CM Chandrashekhar Rao to appear at Nandi Nagar

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the phone tapping case, on Friday issued a fresh notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asking him to appear before them on Sunday evening at KCR’s house in Nandi Nagar in Hyderabad in connection with this case.

It may be mentioned here that the SIT had already sent a notice under section 160 of CrPC on Thursday morning to him to appear before them. In reply, KCR told the SIT that he is busy with the municipalities and municipal corporations elections in the state. So, he would appear before them later at his residence in Erravalli village in Siddipet district.

However, a day after the KCR told the police to examine him at his residence in Erravalli, the SIT on Friday gave a notice to him to appear before them at Nandi Nagar in Hyderabad.