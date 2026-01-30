Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara offers livelihood, but competition hits business

MULUGU: The Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara has turned into a major livelihood opportunity for unemployed youth, with roadside stalls mushrooming across the small village and surrounding areas.

From the bus station to the altars, along the Jampanna Vagu and other public locations, food stalls, eateries and vending shops witnessed heavy footfall. The number of stalls was noticeably higher than in previous jataras.

T Durga Rao, a youth from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, said he set up a food court by hiring local workers, providing employment to six persons for two months. However, he said business fell short of expectations due to uneven movement.

T Kranthi Kumar from Kazipet, who opened a slaughter shop, said intense competition had resulted in losses. “We are hoping for better business in the remaining days,” he said.

Several unemployed youth from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are relying on the jatara for income, setting up food courts, slaughter shops and toy stalls. While some managed to attract pilgrims, many suffered losses due to heavy competition.