Sigachi factory explosion: Telangana High Court impleads key officials

HYDERABAD: Flagging uncertainty over compensation to the families of the victims, the Telangana High Court has impleaded key statutory authorities in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the Sigachi factory fire and blast in Sangareddy district that killed 54 workers.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin impleaded the Regional Commissioner, EPFO, Hyderabad; the Regional Director, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Hyderabad; and the Controller of Drugs and Cosmetics as respondent Nos. 11, 12 and 13 to enable families to seek statutory benefits.

The bench also directed the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority, Sangareddy, to provide legal assistance to the victims’ families. The matter was adjourned.

Amicus Curiae Domnic Fernandes said two FIRs were registered—one against the factory management, leading to the arrest and chargesheeting of the managing director and other senior officials, and another relating to eight missing workers later declared dead.

Raising the issue of compensation, the Amicus told the court that the state government initially announced ex gratia of Rs 1 crore per deceased worker but was now stating that only Rs 25 lakh will be paid, placing liability on the management, which in turn claims the responsibility lies with the state.

The bench directed Additional Advocate General Tera Rajnikanth Reddy to file a status report. It was informed that over Rs 6 crore has already been paid to the families of the eight missing workers.

The PIL, filed by retired scientist Kalapala Babu Rao, seeks a direction to the state to pay Rs 1 crore each to the victims’ families. The incident on June 30, 2025, also injured 28 workers.

The case was adjourned to March 17, 2026.