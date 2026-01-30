Telangana’s cultivated area increased by 70 per cent in 10 years

HYDERABAD: There has been a significant increase in cultivated area in Telangana since 2014. The Economic Survey 2025-26 attributed this increase, around 70%, to the Kaleshwaram project and Mission Kakatiya undertaken by the state government.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the survey report in Parliament on Thursday.

“In Telangana, the cultivated area, which stood at 1.31 crore acres in 2014, increased to 2.2 crore acres by 2023-24 due to major flagship projects, such as the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and Mission Kakatiya (tank rejuvenation). Therefore, access to irrigation facilities, aligning crops with natural resource endowments and using climate-resilient high-yielding variety seeds, among other interventions, are imperative for improving yields,” the survey said.

The Economic Survey, however, pointed out that many major rice-producing states, including Telangana, had yield per hectare lower than the national average.

Praise for WE-Hub

Stating that several states are promoting women’s participation in the workforce through innovative, partnership-based models, the survey said that Telangana’s WE-Hub connects women with start-up ecosystems and investors.

The survey noted that Telangana has removed restrictions on women working in a wider range of industries and commercial establishments.

Fire safety regulations have also been streamlined through the use of accredited third parties in Telangana, the survey added.