WhatsApp-based platform for service delivery on the anvil

HYDERABAD: Instructing officials to leverage technology to deliver government services to citizens in a faster and more transparent manner, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Thursday suggested that a dedicated WhatsApp-based platform be developed for service delivery and improving accessibility of MeeSeva centres.

During department-wise review meetings held at the Secretariat, he also told officials to chalk out plans for expanding T-Fiber connectivity in both rural and urban areas.

The review covered the performance of the Energy, Health & Medical, Information Technology, Industries, Mines, TGIIC, Bharat Future City, Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Musi Riverfront Development and Hyderabad Metro Water Works departments.

Officials briefed the chief secretary on current activities, ongoing projects and future action plans in the IT and Electronics & Communications department. Reviews were held on digital governance, attracting IT investments, startup ecosystem development, expansion of e-governance services, cyber security, and expansion of T-Fiber connectivity across 12,751 gram panchayats in the state.

The chief secretary directed officials to prepare a clear action plan to strengthen the state’s competitiveness in the IT sector, create a more investor-friendly environment, and enhance skill development programs to increase employment opportunities for youth.

The chief secretary also reviewed progress of works taken up so far, including e-governance initiatives, underground cabling, Vision 2047 targets and the progress of proposed power substations at Chandravelly, Raidurgam, Shadnagar and Pargi to meet Hyderabad’s future electricity needs.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary reviewed the construction works of government hospital buildings coming up in Warangal, Alwal, Sanathnagar, LB Nagar, New Osmania Hospital and NIMS hospital expansion.

He instructed officials to expedite the construction of these hospitals. Plans should be prepared to equip the new hospitals with advanced medical equipment, along with necessary rooms, labs and supporting infrastructure, he added.