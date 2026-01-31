14 students fall ill after consuming midday meals in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Fourteen students of the Government Primary School at Bodia thanda in Konijerla mandal fell ill after having midday meals on Friday.

The students were served food consisting of dal and boiled eggs. Soon after lunch, several students complained of vomiting and stomach pain.

The affected students were immediately rushed to the Khammam Government Hospital. According to Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Abraham, the condition of the students was stable. Parents alleged that the students fell ill due to the use of poor quality dal.

Medical camp held after food poisoning incident

Meanwhile, in view of food poisoning in a school that resulted in the hospitalisation of 22 students, officials conducted a medical camp at the primary school in Venkatapur in Narayankhed mandal on Friday.

The students who were admitted to hospital were discharged. As a precautionary measure, officials conducted the medical camp.