CM Revanth helping Andhra Pradesh govt to construct Nallamalasagar: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the state government was helping the Andhra Pradesh government construct the Nallamalasagar project.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Harish Rao said that the interests of the state should take precedence over politics. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of assisting his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in constructing irrigation projects without obtaining necessary approvals. The BRS MLA alleged that Andhra Pradesh did not stop “looting” river waters and planned the Nallamalasagar project to divert Godavari waters from Polavaram.

By helping Andhra Pradesh in a systematic and planned manner, Revanth Reddy was paying “guru dakshina” to Chandrababu Naidu, Harish Rao alleged. He claimed that the chief minister indirectly agreed to the Nallamalasagar project by approaching the Supreme Court after the deadline for tenders invited for the preparation of the detailed project report had expired.

He further alleged that irrigation officials from the state attended the first meeting of the joint committee constituted by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry in Delhi on Friday, allegedly succumbing to pressure from the Andhra Pradesh government. Questioning the participation of Telangana officials in the meeting, he warned that the BRS would not remain silent if Revanth Reddy continued to help Chandrababu Naidu.