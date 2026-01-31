Disqualification plea against Khairatabad MLA Danam: BJP MLA seeks adjournment of hearing

HYDERABAD: Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Friday heard disqualification petitions filed against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagenderin his chamber at the Assembly.

The petitions were moved under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy.

While Kaushik Reddy appeared in person along with his counsel, Maheshwar Reddy sought an adjournment, requesting that the matter be taken up after February 20. He cited his preoccupation with the ongoing municipal elections as the reason for seeking more time.

Sources indicated that the case is likely to be taken up next on February 18.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Kaushik Reddy alleged a nexus between the Congress and the BJP, claiming that the request for an adjournment was intended to shield Danam Nagender. He said that despite being involved in election-related work himself, he made it a point to attend the hearing given the seriousness of the issue.

Meanwhile, Maheshwar Reddy filed a fresh affidavit on January 29 in support of the disqualification plea. In his affidavit, he contended that Nagender had contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ‘B’ form despite being elected to the Legislative Assembly on a BRS ‘B’ form. This, he argued, amounted to a violation of the Tenth Schedule and constituted voluntary relinquishment of BRS membership.

The BJP MLA also submitted copies of Nagender’s candidature papers from both the BRS and the Congress. He claimed that the documents, accessed from the Election Commission of India website, substantiated his allegations.