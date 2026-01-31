Female cop dies by suicide over harassment; two arrested in Telangana

HANAMKONDA : A female Armed Reserve (AR) police constable, R Anitha, died by suicide on Thursday night, allegedly due to sustained harassment by a relative and her partner.

According to the police, Anitha was allegedly misled by her relative Rajender, who had promised to marry her. Her parents later rejected the proposal, following which Rajender allegedly began harassing her, including repeatedly demanding video calls during her duty hours, to which the victim refused.

About a month later, Anitha came in touch with her former classmate Jabbarlal, a native of Nalgonda district, and confided in him about her situation and Rajender’s conduct. Jabbarlal later proposed marriage to her, and Anitha discussed the proposal with her parents, who agreed, as he was also employed in the government sector.

Police said that after learning about Anitha’s interaction with Jabbarlal, Rajender allegedly contacted him and spread misinformation about her, following which Jabbarlal began doubting her and later called off the marriage. The victim, distressed by these developments, contacted both Rajender and Jabbarlal and told them she was unable to bear the harassment. During one such conversation, Jabbarlal allegedly demanded money from her. Soon after that, she died by suicide.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case against Rajender and Jabbarlal and arrested them. Further investigation is on.

suicide PREVENTION helpline

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416