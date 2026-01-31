First Jal Shakti panel meet aimed at resolving water disputes between AP and Telangana inconclusive

HYDERABAD: The first meeting of the 13-member committee, constituted by the Jal Shakti Ministry, held in Delhi on Friday to resolve interstate water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, decided to meet again in February after finalising the agenda items. As neither sibling states did not provide agenda items, the meeting concluded without taking any decision.

However, Telangana officials opposed Andhra Pradesh’s proposed Polavaram–Nallamalasagar project being included in the agenda. They also raised issues related to Krishna river water, pending DPRs and other matters. They sought clearance of detailed project reports (DPRs) of the Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi Lift Irrigation schemes and the fixing of telemetry systems in the Krishna basin. Telangana officials raised as many as 12 points in the meeting, demanding that, until the tribunal delivers its final award, it should be allowed to utilise 50 per cent of the 811 tmcft of Krishna water allocated to the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh.

Though Telangana officials had announced that they would not attend the meeting if Nallamalasagar figured on the agenda, they attended the meeting as there was no agenda item.

After constituting the committee, the Jal Shakti Ministry had requested Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to send agenda items for discussion at the meeting. However, both states did not submit any items.