Heavy turnout for Telangana State Bar Council election

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Bar Council elections, held after a gap of nearly eight years, witnessed a heavy turnout across the state on Friday, reflecting strong participation by the legal fraternity.

Polling was conducted at the high court as well as at district and subordinate courts across Telangana. Lawyers turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, casting their ballots to decide the fate of 203 candidates in the fray.

According to sources, around 35,000 advocates from 134 Bar Associations across the state were registered as voters. An estimated 85 per cent polling was recorded, indicating keen interest among advocates in the long-pending elections.

Voting commenced at 10.30 am and concluded at 5 pm. Advocates who were in queues before the closing time were allowed to cast their votes. After polling ended, ballot boxes from all districts were transported to the Telangana High Court under security.

The counting of votes is scheduled for February 10. Under the priority voting system, the 23 candidates securing the highest number of votes will be elected as members of the Telangana State Bar Council. In addition, two women members will be nominated under the co-option category.

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive mandating 30 per cent reservation for women, it is expected that around seven women advocates, including the co-opted members, will be elected to the Bar Council.