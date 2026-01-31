Medaram swells with devotees as both deities grace altars

MULUGU : An ocean of pilgrims converged at the Sammakka–Saralamma altars on Friday, as the tiny village of Medaram witnessed lakhs arriving on what devotees consider an auspicious day to offer prayers to the tribal deities. With both goddesses present at the altars, pilgrims regard the occasion as especially significant, as they have only one day to offer prayers to both.

After performing Punyasnanam in Jampanna Vaagu, devotees proceeded for darshan of the Sammakka–Saralamma deities. Women and Shiva Sathulu, dressed in traditional attire, reached the altars to offer Odi Biyyam (sacred rice) and sarees. Jaggery, known as Bhangaram, was also offered, which pilgrims believe symbolises gold for the goddesses.

The heavy turnout brought movement in the village to a near standstill, with Jampanna Vaagu, Reddy Gudem, the TGSRTC bus stand, Kannepalli and the English Medium School area packed with devotees. Areas around the altars and the queue lines were equally crowded as pilgrims waited for darshan.

The inflow intensified after the arrival of Sammakka, triggering tense moments and inconvenience at the Medaram jatara on Thursday night. Police intervened to clear traffic jams and regulate road movement, while officials remained alert to prevent any untoward incidents at the entry points of the queue lines.

Lakhs of pilgrims thronged Medaram under close surveillance by the district administration and police. Hours-long waits in the queues caused considerable hardship, particularly for children and elderly persons seeking darshan.