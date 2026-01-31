Rift between two Congress leaders puts B-form issue in limbo ahead of municipal elections in Jagtial, Raikal

TIRUPATI: Infighting within the Congress in Jagtial district has thrown the issuance of B-forms into uncertainty for the upcoming municipal elections in Jagtial and Raikal.

The standoff between MLA M Sanjay Kumar and former minister T Jeevan Reddy has intensified over the past few days, leaving party aspirants anxious and confused.

The war of words between the two senior leaders has peaked just as the nomination process reached a crucial stage. Despite the uncertainty, several aspirants went ahead and filed their nomination papers on the final day on Friday. However, apprehension persists as the deadline for submission of B-forms is barely three days away.

Sources said tensions have simmered ever since Sanjay Kumar joined the Congress, with Jeevan Reddy allegedly opposing the MLA’s growing clout in the district. The two leaders have reportedly avoided sharing the same platform, underscoring the depth of the rift. Jeevan Reddy is learnt to be insisting that B-forms be issued directly to candidates loyal to him.

It is understood that both leaders have advised their respective supporters to be prepared to contest as independents if they fail to secure official Congress B-forms in Jagtial and Raikal municipalities.

While the district Congress unit has collected applications from aspirants, it is yet to announce its official list of candidates.