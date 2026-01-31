Telangana government expects Union Budget boost for pending projects

HYDERABAD: The state government is expecting announcements on around 47 proposals pending with the Centre across 12 departments in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1. The estimated cost of some of these pending projects exceeds Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Over the past year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his Cabinet colleagues, has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers and submitted memoranda seeking the release of funds and sanction of key projects for Telangana. As the Centre is said to be positively considering some of these requests, the chief minister is hopeful of announcements related to the state’s projects in the Union Budget.

The government is particularly expecting allocations for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and radial roads, sanction of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the Hyderabad Sewerage Master Plan requiring Rs 17,212.69 crore under AMRUT 2.0, the Bandar Port–Dry Port Greenfield Highway, the Warangal Underground Drainage project, among others.