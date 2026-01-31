‘Telangana India’s newest gateway to south’

CHENNAI: Telangana is becoming India’s newest gateway to south India, said Dilleshwari Alyana, Tourism Consultant, Government of Telangana. Hyderabad is a city that shaped history under the reign of important dynasties such as the Qutb Shahis and the Nizams.

“A global centre for culture and wealth, the legacy lives on in the Golconda Fort and the Charminar,” Alyana said, adding Falaknuma Palace stands as one of the most exquisite luxury hotels on the planet. Once home to one of the Nizams, it offers a glimpse into royal life.

Alyana further said Hyderabad is recognised by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy, and is famous for its biryani and haleem. Warangal, a historic destination near Hyderabad, is known for its monuments and forts, while the state is also home to the Buddhist circuit and Nagarjuna Sagar, she said. Boasting about the tiger reserves, lush green forests of the state, Alyana said it also offers medical, film and customised tourism.