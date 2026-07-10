Telangana HC judge recalls status quo order in Fatima Owaisi college demolition case

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday recalled the interim status quo order granted earlier this week in a writ petition challenging the proposed demolition of the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus at Bandlaguda, after noting that the issue was already being examined by another bench. Meanwhile, Justice NV Shravan Kumar made it clear that protection of lakes and public water bodies transcends individual interests and falls squarely within the domain of public interest while expressing his displeasure over the continued inaction of authorities on allegations of illegal constructions within the FTL and buffer zone of Salkam Cheruvu.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed the Registry to tag the writ petition with the pending case relating to alleged encroachments in the FTL area of Salkam Cheruvu to avoid conflicting judicial orders. The writ petition was filed by the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust, represented by its trustee and authorised representative, Vedyam Anand. The trust alleged that the GHMC proposed to demolish its ground-plus-seven-storey educational building on a 2,360 sq yd site at MM Colony, Keshavagiri, Bandlaguda. The court had granted an interim status quo order on July 6.

During the hearing, advocate R Vijay Gopal sought to implead himself as a respondent, informing the court that he had already filed a PIL concerning alleged encroachments and illegal constructions in the FTL and buffer zone of Salkam Cheruvu, which is pending before another bench.