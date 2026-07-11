POCSO accused in Telangana allegedly kills six, including victim, her kin and his family

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a 28-year-old man accused in a POCSO case allegedly killed six people, including the victim, in Shahbad mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Friday night.

The accused, Raj Kumar, allegedly killed the 17-year-old victim in the POCSO case, her mother and grandmother. The accused allegedly killed the victim's mother and grandmother at their residence before taking the 17-year-old girl to an isolated place, where he allegedly murdered her.

He then returned to his residence and allegedly killed his wife, Saritha, and their two children, Parikshith (3) and Dhaivikshith (2), with a sharp-edged weapon. After the killings, he called his parents and told them he had killed his family, before fleeing the scene.

On receiving information, Future City Commissioner Tarun Joshi, Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam and other officials reached the spot. Clues teams and dog squads also arrived at the scene and collected evidence. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examination.