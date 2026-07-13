If someone disagrees with you, does that make him a psycho, asks TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy

Taking exception to Harish Rao criticising A Revanth Reddy, he alleged that the BRS leader had made it a habit to attack the CM on every issue. “If someone disagrees with you, does that make them a psycho?” he asked.

Jagga Reddy asserted that Congress has always been committed to the welfare of farmers and said the party stands by every promise it makes. “Keeping our word is our political culture. That is not the political culture of the BRS or Harish Rao,” he remarked.

On the Kaleshwaram Project, he said the project had collapsed, causing a loss of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore of public money.

He demanded that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao apologise to the people before making any political statements.

Referring to the recommendations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), he said that the chief minister had already declared that the government would follow the authority’s suggestions, and questioned why Harish Rao was unwilling to cooperate with the NDSA.

Jagga Reddy also targeted BJP leader Eatala Rajendar, alleging that since the former had served as a finance minister in the previous government, he was trying to protect BRS leaders.