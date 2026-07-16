HMDA chief engineer sent to 14-day judicial custody in disproportionate assets case

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Chief Engineer B Ravinder was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to sources, the market value of the movable and immovable properties unearthed during simultaneous raids at his residence in Nanakramguda and 10 other locations linked to his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars exceeds Rs 100 crore.

According to the FIR, the ACB booked Ravinder under Sections 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), alleging that he amassed assets worth `3.19 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Ravinder joined government service in 1985 and was later promoted as chief engineer of the HMDA. The ACB conducted a preliminary verification covering the period from his entry into government service until the registration of the case.

The FIR states that Ravinder allegedly acquired assets, including agricultural land, residential plots, buildings, vehicles and bank balances, worth about Rs 3.64 crore in his name and in the names of his family members.

The ACB found that the assets allegedly in his possession exceeded his likely savings by Rs 3,19,94,276, which it termed disproportionate to his known sources of income. The bureau alleged that Ravinder failed to satisfactorily account for these assets.