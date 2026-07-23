Extreme heat may increase preterm, low birth-weight risks, finds study

HYDERABAD: Pregnant women in Telangana may face a higher risk of delivering low birth-weight or preterm babies after exposure to just a few days of extreme heat, according to a new national-level study. Health experts have therefore called for expectant mothers to be recognised as a priority group in the State’s Heat Action Plan.

The study also found that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh could experience a similar rise in the risk of low-birth-weight births following short spells of extreme heat, highlighting the growing public health challenge posed by rising temperatures across the two Telugu states.

The research was led by the University of Queensland-IIT Delhi Academy of Research in collaboration with IIT Delhi, the University of Queensland’s School of Public Health, UNSW Sydney, the University of Exeter and Korea University.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Research Communications, the study found that three to four consecutive “sweltering” days during pregnancy were enough to significantly increase the risk of adverse birth outcomes. Researchers analysed 2,09,266 births recorded across India between 2015 and 2020 using data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). Each pregnancy was matched with local heat exposure levels using the India Heat Index, which factors in temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation.

The researchers found that every additional consecutive sweltering day during pregnancy increased the odds of low birth weight by about 1 per cent. Heat exposure during the first trimester was linked to a higher risk of preterm birth, while exposure during the second trimester was associated with an increased likelihood of low birth weight.

The study also found that women with little or no formal education, those from economically weaker households and mothers with a low body mass index were more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat during pregnancy.