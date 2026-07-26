Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a triumph for students, democracy: BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS Legislature Party Deputy Leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as a victory for democracy and a triumph for students and youth who spearheaded the agitation.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS state party office here on Saturday, he said the entire nation was proud of the determination and democratic spirit displayed by the students.

He advised the Centre and the state government to learn a lesson from the developments and exercise greater caution while dealing with student issues. He alleged that the Centre had resorted to repressive measures such as lathi-charge and branding protesting students as anti-national. However, the Centre was ultimately compelled to bow to the sustained agitation, he said.

Meanwhile, former minister T Harish Rao, in a post on X, said, “Major Victory for the Country’s youth. The vibe shift is real.”