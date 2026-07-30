PIL alleges dysfunctional Telangana RTI online portal, seeks NIC takeover

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court, alleging serious deficiencies in the functioning of the state’s Right to Information (RTI) online portal, rti.telangana.gov.in, and seeking comprehensive reforms to ensure effective implementation of the RTI mechanism.

The petition, filed by law student B Vinab Reddy, contends that the online RTI portal has failed to provide an effective platform for citizens to pursue information requests and appeals.

According to the petitioner, although 2,502 first appeals have been filed through the portal, not a single appeal has been disposed of, with the overall disposal rate for matters processed through the portal standing at only 2.1%.

The PIL seeks directions to the state authorities to ensure that the RTI portal functions efficiently at every stage of the statutory process, including applications before the Public Information Officer (PIO), first appeals and second appeals.

The petitioner has alsourged the high court to direct that the management and maintenance of the RTI portal be entrusted to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), a central government agency, in place of the existing service provider.

It is contended that such a step would improve the reliability, accountability and technical efficiency of the online platform.

Additionally, the petition seeks directions to the Telangana Information Commission to conduct hearings in RTI appeals through both physical and virtual modes, thereby improving accessibility and ensuring timely adjudication.

During a recent hearing, a bench of Justice Shyam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao directed the Telangana Information Commission and the State Information Technology department to file their explanations in response to the allegations raised in the PIL.

As the respondents sought additional time to place their response on record, the bench adjourned the matter to August 3 for further hearing.