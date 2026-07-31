Former Narsampet MLA and Senior BRS leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy passes away after cardiac arrest

WARANGAL: Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, former Narsampet MLA and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, passed away late on Thursday night after battling for his life for five days at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He suffered a heart attack at his residence and was initially shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. Due to the need for advanced medical care, he was later transferred to Hyderabad under Green Channel clearance. Medical experts from Delhi and Mumbai were also consulted during his treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, he breathed his last on Thursday midnight.

Peddi Sudarshan Reddy was born on 6 August 1974 in Nallabelli village of Warangal district. He completed his Intermediate education in Warangal.

He began his political career as the Youth President of Nallabelli mandal. He later served as the Block Congress President of Duggondi mandal before joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in 2001.