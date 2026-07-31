Former Narsampet MLA and Senior BRS leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy passes away after cardiac arrest

WARANGAL: Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, former Narsampet MLA and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, passed away late on Thursday night after battling for his life for five days at a private hospital in Hyderabad.
He suffered a heart attack at his residence and was initially shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. Due to the need for advanced medical care, he was later transferred to Hyderabad under Green Channel clearance. Medical experts from Delhi and Mumbai were also consulted during his treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, he breathed his last on Thursday midnight.
Peddi Sudarshan Reddy was born on 6 August 1974 in Nallabelli village of Warangal district. He completed his Intermediate education in Warangal.
He began his political career as the Youth President of Nallabelli mandal. He later served as the Block Congress President of Duggondi mandal before joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in 2001.
He contested the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) election on a BRS ticket and was elected. Subsequently, he became the floor leader of the Warangal Zilla Parishad. He served as the BRS president for the erstwhile Warangal district from 2006 to 2014 and was also a member of the party's political bureau. During the Telangana statehood movement, he played an active role in several party-led agitations as the district president.
A close associate of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy contested the 2014 Assembly elections from the Narsampet constituency but was defeated.
He later served as Chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation from 2016 to 2018.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, he again contested from Narsampet and emerged victorious. During his tenure as an MLA, he also served as a member of the Public Accounts Committee in the Assembly. He contested the 2023 Assembly elections but lost the seat.
Peddi Sudarshan Reddy is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He was residing in Hanamkonda.
Following the news of his demise, BRS leaders and party workers from across the erstwhile Warangal district rushed to his native village of Nallabelli to pay their last respects.
Meanwhile, a large contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the Narsampet Assembly constituency as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents.