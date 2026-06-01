Telangana CID cracks down on illegal online betting network, 11 held

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has busted an illegal online betting network linked to the Dafabet platform and arrested 11 persons, including six from Gujarat, three from New Delhi and two from Punjab, following a multi-state investigation.

According to CID director general Charu Sinha, the accused were earning Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakhs per day through this platform. The police have counselled 25 celebrities and social media influencers against promoting betting platforms and have intensified public awareness campaigns across the state. Following police counselling, 21 of the 25 celebrities have made videos bringing awareness to the public.

During the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the director general of CID traced the money trail through 46 mule bank accounts operating across eight layers. Police said the accused promoted betting on cricket matches, casino games and the Aviator platform through the Dafabet app.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a software engineer from Karimnagar, who alleged that he was lured into online betting through promotional campaigns of the Dafabet platform. The victim deposited and wagered money between January 2024 and January 2025, eventually losing Rs 9.95 lakh.