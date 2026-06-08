BRS leader Harish Rao calls for protest in Delhi against Polavaram-Cauvery river linking project

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Polavaram-Cauvery river linking project would prove beneficial only to Andhra Pradesh and not Telangana, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday called for protests in Delhi opposing the proposal.

The former irrigation minister also said that the BRS would lead an all-party movement against the project. He demanded that a special session of the Assembly be convened to pass a resolution against the proposal.

Speaking to reporters here, the BRS leader said that the proposal to link Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme with Nallamalasagar amounts to “taking away the rights of Telangana in Godavari waters”.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was a disciple of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart and was accepting every proposal of the neighbouring state.

As its Banakacherla and Nallamalasagar projects failed to take off, the AP government came up with another proposal — linking Polavaram-Cauvery to divert Godavari waters, he alleged.

Harish further said that the BRS government, during its tenure, had told the Union government that the interlinking of rivers should be taken up only after allocating 968 tmcft of Godavari water to Telangana.