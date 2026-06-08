Karimnagar residents turn to WhatsApp groups to raise civic issues, prompt quicker municipal action

KARIMNAGAR: A photograph of an overflowing garbage heap, a message about a broken culvert or a complaint over a poorly lit street can now spark immediate discussions between residents and local representatives in Karimnagar.

Across several divisions of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), WhatsApp groups and social media platforms have evolved into forums where citizens highlight civic issues and demand faster action.

The concerns range from sanitation and road maintenance to drainage, streetlights and drinking water supply. Residents are increasingly using digital platforms to document problems, share photographs and bring them to the attention of corporators and civic authorities.

In Division 9, residents recently highlighted garbage accumulation on a main road and raised concerns over incomplete road works that they said posed risks to commuters. The posts triggered discussions within the division’s WhatsApp group, with citizens urging authorities to complete the works at the earliest.

Corporator Vasantha Laxmi-Bhoomaiah said, “We have opened a special ward office to receive and address public grievances. Complaints that can be resolved at the ward level are being attended to immediately, while issues requiring intervention from higher authorities are being forwarded to MCK officials for early action.”