Four in 10 Telangana adults face dementia risk; vitamin deficit link found

HYDERABAD: A study by researchers at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, has found that nearly four in 10 middle-aged and older adults in Telangana are at elevated risk of developing dementia, with deficiencies in key vitamins emerging as a significant concern.

Published in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia, the study assessed 556 adults aged 40 to 80 from rural and urban Telangana between 2023 and 2024.

Researchers used an India-adapted version of the Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Ageing and Dementia (CAIDE) score to estimate future dementia risk and also examined dietary habits, dietary diversity and blood concentrations of several vitamins.

The findings showed that 39% of participants were at high risk of developing dementia later in life. The burden was considerably higher in rural areas, where nearly 60% were classified as high risk, compared to 27% in urban areas. Women were also found to be at greater risk than men.

The study identified widespread micronutrient deficiencies. Vitamin B2 deficiency was the most common, affecting 64% of participants, followed by vitamin D (42%), vitamin B6 (34%), active vitamin B12 (17%), folate (nearly 8%) and vitamin B1 (3%).

Researchers found that deficiencies in vitamins D, B2, B6 and B9 were significantly more common among those with higher dementia risk scores. Lower levels of vitamin D, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, folate and active vitamin B12 were associated with a greater burden of dementia-related risk factors.The study also highlighted a rural-urban divide, with deficiencies in vitamin D, B2, B6, B9 and active B12 more prevalent among rural participants.Researchers attributed the higher dementia risk in rural communities to factors such as poorer nutritional status.

Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy, scientist G at ICMR-NIN and lead investigator of the study, said, “Our findings highlight that micronutrient status is closely linked to dementia risk factors among Indian adults.”