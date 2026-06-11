No criminal case against Meenakshi; only pending private complaint behind RS paper rejection

HYDERABAD: Even as the controversy over the rejection of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination papers raged on through Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter maintained that no criminal case has been registered against her at any police station in Hyderabad.

According to the sources, the proceedings stem from a private complaint filed before a court and not from a police case registered against the Congress leader.

The complaint relates to allegations made by a woman associated with a political party against a Congress leader from Narayanpet district.

The woman alleged that she had been sexually assaulted and cheated by the leader. Based on her complaint, a case was registered by the Hyderabad police.

Sources said that the woman subsequently approached senior Congress leaders, including Meenakshi, seeking action against the leader. She was allegedly dissatisfied with the response and later approached the court. In September 2025, she filed a private complaint under Section 223 of the BNSS naming Meenakshi and six others, seeking directions for an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, the Nampally Criminal Court has not yet taken cognisance of the complaint. The court subsequently directed the respondents to file their counters, following which Meenakshi submitted her response. However, no final orders have been passed in the matter so far, sources said.

They further maintained that while the private complaint remains pending before the court, no criminal case has been registered against Meenakshi. The distinction has assumed significance in the wake of the controversy surrounding her Rajya Sabha nomination, with political attention focusing on the nature and status of the proceedings pending before the court.