Nampally Court returns petition that landed Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's RS candidature in trouble

HYDERABAD: The IV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, on Friday returned the petition filed against AICC In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan and six others over jurisdictional grounds that four respondents in the petition are former or present public representatives.

Notably, the Returning Officer in Madhya Pradesh had rejected Meenakshi Natarajan's RS candidature, citing that Meenakshi had not disclosed details regarding this petition in her affidavit.

A 47-year-old woman had filed a petition before the court in September 2025, alleging that Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy of Narayanpet had sexually assaulted and threatened her.

Based on the complaint, the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad registered a case in 2022, and the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru registered a case in 2023.

Later, the alleged victim had reportedly contacted Congress leaders such as Meenakshi Natarajan and others, asking them to take action against him. But, they are said not to have taken any action against Shiva Kumar.

Followingly, the victim moved to the Nampally court and lodged a private complaint against seven persons, including Meenakshi Natarajan and asked the court to punish them as per law.

Based on the details given by respondents' advocates and after verifying the petition on Friday, the court returned the petition.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the Nampally court, the petitioner alleged that a few persons chased and followed her. "I do not know whether any person wanted to abduct me. A few people recorded videos of me when I was entering the court", she alleged.