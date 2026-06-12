Apparent to everyone 'seat chori' took place: Meenakshi Natarajan after SC dismisses plea

With the Supreme Court dismissing her plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Friday said it is very apparent to everyone that "seat chori" has taken place and asserted that "we are ready to fight".

Natarajan said it is not a question about "personal defeat" but more worrisome are the "shocks that democracy is repeatedly receiving".

Dismissing Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh, a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar, however, said it has not observed anything on the merits of the case.

"If the court accepts arguments to find out glaring cases which are required to be interfered under Article 32/226, and the other sets of cases, where the rejection is not so improper prima facie to relegate them to election petitions, this court would be reading some principle which is not provided for under Article 329.

"We are afraid, that any such interpretation that in some of the matters this Court can interfere while leaving some others to avail the remedy of election tribunal cannot be encouraged," the bench said.

Speaking with reporters, the Congress leader said, "The shocks that democracy is receiving repeatedly, we are worried about that. This is not a question of personal defeat."