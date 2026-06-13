Court returns petition against AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, six others

HYDERABAD: The IV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Nampally on Friday returned a private petition filed against AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and six others, citing lack of jurisdiction. The court noted that four respondents — Narayanpet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Meenakshi Natarajan and Minister Vakiti Srihari — are current or former public representatives, and directed the petitioner to approach the appropriate court. The court clarified that no criminal case was pending against her in the matter.

Earlier, the petitioner had accused former Narayanpet Congress leader Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy of sexual assault and criminal intimidation, and that the Congress leaders failed to act on her complaints and that some later threatened her. She sought action against the respondents, compensation of Rs 10 crore and punishment under law.

The court, after examining the petition and submissions made by the respondents’ advocates, returned the complaint.

The development assumes significance as Meenakshi’s Rajya Sabha nomination affidavit was recently rejected for not disclosing the pending petition. Speaking outside the court, the petitioner alleged that unidentified persons followed her and recorded videos as she entered the court premises. She claimed she feared an attempt to abduct her.